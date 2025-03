Photo : YONHAP News

A military drone crashed into a grounded helicopter at an Army base in Yangju, Gyeonggi Province on Monday, but no casualties were reported.The Army’s Ground Operations Command said the fire was extinguished after some 20 minutes.According to firefighters, the fire occurred around 1:05 p.m. and the drone was eight-and-a-half meters long and 16-point-six meters tall.The Army has launched an investigation.