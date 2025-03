Photo : YONHAP News

New data shows that government-funded research organizations in South Korea have clinched 67 business agreements with U.S. research institutes or universities.The National Research Council of Science and Technology released the figure Monday in the wake of the revelation that South Korea was added to the U.S. Energy Department’s “sensitive country” list in January.An official from the council said the figure does not include accords that are set to expire soon.Amid concerns about how the designation will affect collaborative research, a joint study between the Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute and the Idaho National Laboratory, one of the national laboratories in the U.S. Energy Department complex, was said to be proceeding smoothly.