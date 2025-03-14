Opposing Rallies Continue in Seoul as Yoon’s Fate Hangs in Balance

Photo : YONHAP News

Groups for and against President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment continued rallying at Seoul’s Gwanghwamun Square and near the Constitutional Court on Monday amid speculation that the court’s decision may be imminent.At a press conference in Gwanghwamun at 2 p.m., a group called Bisang Action for Yoon Out and Social Reform called for the president’s immediate removal from office, and all 170 representatives of the main opposition Democratic Party, as well as lawmakers from minority opposition parties, signed their names to a petition to show support.While an estimated one-thousand-200 people marched toward Anguk Station near the court, supporters of Yoon’s impeachment are set to stage a rally at Gyeongbok Palace at 7 p.m.Groups that oppose the impeachment, including the far-right Liberty Unification Party, rallied near Anguk Station on Monday afternoon with an estimated 300 people in attendance.The Presidential Public Defender Team began a relay press conference in front of the Constitutional Court at 9 a.m., while the Liberty Unification Party staged a rally near Yoon’s official residence in the Hannam area at 1 p.m.