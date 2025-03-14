Police to Resubmit Request for Pretrial Detention Warrants against 2 PSS Officials

Photo : YONHAP News

Police plan to file for the fourth time a warrant for pretrial detention of Presidential Security Service(PSS) Vice Chief Kim Sung-hoon on charges of obstructing the execution of President Yoon Suk Yeol's arrest warrant in January.At a meeting with reporters on Monday, an official from the National Office of Investigation(NOI) under the National Police Agency said the NOI has conducted necessary supplementary investigations and prepared required documents with elaboration.The filing of the warrant against Kim to the Seoul Western District Prosecutors' Office set for Monday afternoon will be the fourth time following three rejections, and the third time for the warrant against Lee Kwang-woo, head of the agency's bodyguard division.The prosecution had dismissed such requests, citing a room for dispute regarding the charges and that it would be difficult to conclude there being risk for evidence destruction, which would be based on the premise of the charges.Following three rejections over Kim's warrant and two over Lee's, the police sought a review by the Seoul High Prosecutors' Office last month, after which the higher office concluded that the warrant requests were valid.