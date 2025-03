Photo : YONHAP News

Police have filed a fourth request for a pretrial detention warrant for Presidential Security Service Vice Chief Kim Sung-hoon on charges of obstructing the execution of President Yoon Suk Yeol's arrest warrant in January.The National Office of Investigation (NOI) under the National Police Agency said on Monday that it had resubmitted the warrant request for the fourth time to the prosecution against Kim, following three previous rejections.The NOI resubmitted a similar request for the third time against Lee Kwang-woo, head of the Secret Service protection bureau.The prosecution dismissed such requests, citing a dispute over the charges and the difficulty in concluding there was a risk of evidence destruction, which would depend on the charges.The filing comes eleven days after the Seoul High Prosecutors' Office concluded the NOI's requests were valid.