Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea is believed to be the world’s third-largest Bitcoin holder amid allegations that the regime has continuously stolen cryptocurrency by operating a hacking organization.According to Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, the North Korean hacking group Lazarus is estimated to hold 13-thousand-562 Bitcoin(BTC), valued at over one-point-one billion U.S. dollars.The United States tops the list with possession of 198-thousand-109 BTC, followed by the United Kingdom with 61-thousand-245 BTC.Pyongyang is believed to have accumulated the Bitcoin after Lazarus allegedly hacked Bybit last month, stealing 500-thousand Ethereum, valued at around one-point-four billion dollars.The regime is believed to have laundered the stolen Ethereum into Bitcoin.