OECD Revises Down 2025 Growth Outlook for S. Korean Economy to 1.5%

Photo : YONHAP News

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development(OECD) revised down its growth outlook for the South Korean economy this year to one-point-five percent.In its midpoint forecast on Monday, the OECD cut the growth forecast for the country by zero-point-six percentage points from two-point-one percent projected in December.The one-point-five-percent outlook is the same as the one put forth by the Bank of Korea(BOK) last month.The OECD, meanwhile, upwardly adjusted its outlook for next year by zero-point-one percentage point to two-point-two percent.The report assessed that the domestic economy's growing trend is expected to slow down as expanding trade barriers cause the global economy to split, and prolonged inflation makes it difficult to cut interest rates.The OECD raised its prediction over inflation, from one-point-eight percent in December to one-point-nine percent.The global policy forum also revised down its outlook for the global economy this year from three-point-three to three-point-one percent, and from three-point-three to three percent for 2026.