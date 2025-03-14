Ex-Minister Claims Martial Law Decree Designed to Sound Alarm over Opposition's Atrocities

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, who is standing trial over allegations of playing a major role in insurrection through the December 3 martial law, claimed that the decree was designed to sound the alarm over the opposition's atrocities.At the first hearing of the trial for Kim, former head of the Defense Intelligence Command(DIC) Noh Sang-won and former DIC colonel Kim Yong-gun on Monday, Kim said he cannot understand how some refer to the decree as subversion of national constitution.The former minister said there was no other option but for President Yoon Suk Yeol to declare martial law in order to prevent subversion of national constitution by the opposition, after it paralyzed judicial and administrative branches with impeachment of public officials and a unilateral budget cut.Kim denied issuing an order to arrest key political figures on the night of martial law, including main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung, National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik and then-ruling People Power Party(PPP) leader Han Dong-hoon.The former minister also denied conspiring or colluding prior to martial law declaration, saying discussion was held ahead of the decree, which is part of the president' inherent constitutional authority.Kim's defense team then claimed that his indictment should be dismissed as the prosecution which holds no investigative authority over insurrection cases, has committed irregularities in its investigative procedures.