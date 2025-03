Photo : YONHAP News

Snow fell on most parts of the nation Tuesday morning.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Tuesday, more than 40 centimeters of snow is expected for the eastern parts of Gangwon Province on Tuesday, while the country’s east coast and mountainous areas of North Gyeongsang Province are likely to see more than 20 centimeters.The capital region, the Chungcheong and Jeolla provinces, and Jeju Island are expected to receive about five centimeters each.Some areas within those regions may also see thunder and lightning, accompanied by strong gusts of wind and hail.The snow should start to let up Tuesday afternoon, beginning with the capital region.Daytime highs for Tuesday are expected to be similar to the previous day’s highs or slightly lower, with seven degrees Celsius forecast for Seoul.