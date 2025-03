Photo : YONHAP News

Trade, industry and energy minister Ahn Duk-geun is expected to meet with the governor of Alaska next week in Seoul and discuss Seoul’s possible participation in the Alaska gas pipeline project.According to a diplomatic source on Tuesday, Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy is scheduled to visit South Korea next Monday for a two-day trip and efforts are underway to arrange a meeting with Ahn.In the meeting, the governor is expected to ask South Korea to invest in the Trump administration’s project to build a natural gas pipeline from Alaska’s vast North Slope to its southern port in Nikiski.The governor’s visit comes after U.S. President Donald Trump said during his first joint address to Congress early this month that South Korea, Japan and other countries want to be partners in the project.The 44 billion dollar project aims to build a 13-hundred kilometer pipeline to establish a stable supply of natural gas for in-state distribution and export.