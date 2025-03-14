N. Korean Delegations for Economy, Public Health Depart for Russia

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean delegations for the economy and public health reportedly left for Russia on Monday.According to the North’s state Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Tuesday, the economic delegation, led by external economic relations minister Yun Jong-ho, left Pyongyang the previous day to visit Russia.Although the report did not mention the purpose of the visit, the delegation is expected to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral economic cooperation.The KCNA said a separate public health delegation, led by public health minister Chon Sol-ryong, also left for Russia on Monday.A Russian delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko returned to Russia on Monday after meetings with North Korean foreign minister Choe Son-hui and vice foreign minister Kim Jong-gyu.Meanwhile, Russia’s ambassador to North Korea, Alexander Matsegora, hosted a banquet in Pyongyang on Monday to celebrate the 76th anniversary of the signing of the agreement on economic and cultural cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang.