Opposition Party to Acting President: Appoint Ninth Justice by Wednesday

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party floor leader Park Chan-dae has urged acting President Choi Sang-mok to appoint a ninth justice to the Constitutional Court by Wednesday.The floor leader made the demand Tuesday during a floor leadership meeting at the National Assembly, saying the acting president, who is tasked with upholding the Constitution, is undermining the constitutional order.Park said it’s been 19 days since the court ruled that Choi’s decision to withhold the appointment of Ma Eun-hyuk to the bench was unconstitutional and infringed on the National Assembly’s right to choose the court’s justices.The floor leader accused Choi of refusing to comply with the court ruling and of making an absurd claim when he said he vetoed the Myung Tae-kyun special counsel bill to uphold the Constitution.Park said his party can no longer overlook Choi’s inaction in the matter, adding that it has waited as long as it could for a new justice.In late December, Choi appointed two justices to the court but held off on the appointment of opposition-recommended nominee Ma Eun-hyuk, citing the need for a bipartisan consensus.