Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Acting President Vetoes Broadcasting Bill

Written: 2025-03-18 11:24:21Updated: 2025-03-18 14:54:45

Acting President Vetoes Broadcasting Bill

Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Choi Sang-mok has vetoed an opposition-led bill that would have required the participation of at least three board members in the decision-making process at the Korea Communications Commission(KCC).

Presiding over a Cabinet meeting Tuesday, the acting president asked the National Assembly to reconsider the bill, citing elements he called unconstitutional.

The five-member KCC board currently operates with only two members appointed by the president, while the three remaining positions, to be recommended by the National Assembly, are vacant amid an intense standoff between the ruling and opposition parties. 

The opposition-led bill, which passed in the National Assembly’s plenary session February 27, calls for changes to the rules for board meetings at the nation’s broadcast watchdog.

The acting president said the proposed changes would prevent the KCC from convening meetings without members recommended by the Assembly, thereby making it difficult for the regulator to function.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >