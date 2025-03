Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Choi Sang-mok has urged all citizens to respect and accept the Constitutional Court’s eventual decision in President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment case.The acting president made the plea Tuesday during a Cabinet meeting, citing growing public concerns over potential clashes between supporters and opponents of Yoon’s impeachment ahead of the court ruling.Choi also thanked citizens for showing a high level of civic awareness during demonstrations, noting that large-scale rallies in major urban areas over the past weekend concluded safely with no significant incidents.