Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has confirmed three additional cases of foot-and-mouth disease in South Jeolla Province.According to the provincial government on Tuesday, the cases were detected at three cattle farms in Yeongam, near another farm that reported four cases on Friday in the first outbreak since May 2023.Two of the three farms are just ten meters from the first affected farm, while the other is 500 meters away.The total number of cases in the province has risen to eight: seven in Yeongam and one in Muan.The provincial government suspects the disease may have been transmitted via a feed delivery vehicle that visited both the first affected farm and the one 500 meters away.The province plans to complete cattle vaccinations in all 22 of its cities and counties by Saturday.