Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of Justice announced Tuesday that it will actively pursue the forced deportation of foreign nationals who refuse to leave the country after receiving exit orders.In a press release, the ministry said it will operate a dedicated deportation task force to quickly expel foreign nationals who should not remain in the country.Forced deportation is the most severe administrative action against foreign nationals who have lived in the country illegally or violated their visa conditions.The ministry also said there have been cases where the execution of deportation orders has been delayed because the individuals in question had no travel documents or caused disruptions on outbound flights.The justice ministry said it will strengthen cooperation with foreign embassies so that foreign nationals facing deportation can quickly obtain travel documents.