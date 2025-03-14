Ruling Party Tells Acting President to Hold Ground on Appointment of Ninth Justice

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party criticized the main opposition Democratic Party on Tuesday for pressuring acting President Choi Sang-mok to appoint Ma Eun-hyuk as the Constitutional Court’s ninth justice.Speaking to reporters at the National Assembly, ruling party floor leader Kweon Seong-dong acknowledged that the Constitutional Court has judged that Choi’s decision to withhold the appointment of the court’s ninth justice infringes upon the parliament’s rights.But he said the court did not give Choi the authority to force the appointment, nor did it recognize Ma as one of its justices.Kweon said there is no problem if Choi maintains his current position.He argued that it is similar to the Constitution not having the authority to force legislation on the National Assembly.The ruling party’s statements came in direct response to a demand from the opposition party earlier in the day urging Choi to appoint Ma, who was recommended by the opposition, no later than Wednesday.In February, the Constitutional Court ruled that Choi’s failure to appoint Ma in late December was an unconstitutional act that violated the National Assembly’s authority.