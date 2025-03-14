S. Korea, China and Japan's Foreign Ministers to Meet in Tokyo Sat.

Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministers of South Korea, China and Japan will discuss ways to strengthen cooperation during talks in Tokyo on Saturday.Foreign ministry spokesperson Lee Jae-woong said in a regular briefing on Tuesday that foreign minister Cho Tae-yul will visit Japan on Friday and Saturday to take part in the three-nation ministerial meeting.Cho and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi as well as Japanese foreign minister Takeshi Iwaya are set to assess progress made in three-way cooperation since their leaders’ summit held last May.They are also expected to exchange views on ways to strengthen people-to-people exchanges, economic and cultural cooperation and discuss pending issues regarding the Korean Peninsula.In particular, the three ministers are expected to vow to continue coordinating views on successfully holding a summit of their countries’ leaders which is set to be held in Japan this year.Cho is scheduled to have separate bilateral talks with Yi and Iwaya on the sidelines.