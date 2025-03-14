Heavy Snow Causes Chaos ahead of Spring Equinox

Photo : YONHAP News

Heavy snow in areas across the country led to a series of road accidents and rail disruptions, just two days ahead of “Chunbun,” or the spring equinox.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, between 8 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. Tuesday, more than 27 centimeters of snow blanketed Goseong, Gangwon Province, while Muju County in North Jeolla Province recorded nearly 17 centimeters.Snowfall reached nearly 12 centimeters in Seoul’s Gangbuk District and more than 11 centimeters in the city of Dangjin in North Chungcheong Province.Due to the snowy weather, the Uijeongbu Light Rail Transit system had to suspend services from 5:15 a.m. for over two hours, causing a major inconvenience for people heading to work.A car accident was also reported earlier at 12:45 a.m. involving an Uzbekistani driver who died after crashing into a median in Ansan, Gyeonggi Province, amid wet road conditions.Hours later, just before 8 a.m., a 5-ton truck on the Daejeon Tongyeong Expressway in Hamyang County in South Gyeongsang Province, reportedly flipped over after skidding on snowy roads near the Seosang Interchange.