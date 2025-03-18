Acting President Asks Yoon’s Supporters, Detractors to Accept Court Verdict

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: While it is unclear when the Constitutional Court of Korea will announce its verdict on the fate of suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol, the acting president has asked the citizens to respect the court decision either way. While seeking to ensure that no violent clashes occur between Yoon’s supporters and his opponents, the acting president also vetoed a contentious bill that would have prevented the nation’s broadcast watchdog from making decisions without an opposition presence on the board.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: Acting President Choi Sang-mok has urged the nation’s people to respect and accept the Constitutional Court’s decision in President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment case, whatever the outcome.The acting president made the plea Tuesday during a Cabinet meeting, citing growing public concerns over potential clashes between the president’s supporters and his detractors.[Sound bite: Acting President Choi Sang-mok (Korean-English)]“As the conflict intensifies between the pro- and anti-impeachment sides, people are increasingly concerned about sudden accidents and physical clashes. … I would like to earnestly ask the public again to freely express their opinions within the boundaries of the law and to respect and accept any decision coming from the court.”Choi also thanked the citizens for demonstrating a high level of civic awareness during rallies, noting that large-scale protests in major urban areas over the past weekend concluded safely with no significant incidents.During Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, the acting president also vetoed an opposition-led bill that would have frozen decision-making processes at the nation’s broadcast watchdog led by the two board members the president appointed.[Sound bite: Acting President Choi Sang-mok (Korean-English)]“A strict application of the quorum requirement, as proposed by the amendment, would make it impossible for [the KCC] to even hold a meeting without a recommendation of a board member from the National Assembly, making it difficult for the agency to operate normally.”The bill would have required the participation of at least three board members to hold meetings and make decisions at the Korea Communications Commission(KCC).The broadcast watchdog’s five-member board currently consists of the KCC chief and her deputy, while the other three seats remain vacant amid a standoff between the ruling and opposition parties.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.