Ruling, Opposition Parties to Ask Gov’t to Submit Extra Budget Bill before End of March

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling and opposition parties have agreed to ask the government to draw up an extra budget bill and submit it to the National Assembly within this month.The rival camps reached the decision Tuesday during a meeting of their floor leaders presided over by National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik.Speaking to reporters afterward, main opposition Democratic Party(DP) deputy floor leader Park Sung-joon said his party criticized the government for being passive and not pushing for the extra budget sooner, adding that both parties agreed to set a time limit so they can start negotiations in March.Although the main agenda of the meeting was the reform of the national pension plan, differences over the formation of a special pension committee remained unresolved.PPP deputy floor leader Park Hyeong-soo said the parties agreed to postpone discussing the parameters of special committees handling the military service credit and the childbirth credit.The DP also proposed an emergency plenary questioning session on the designation of South Korea as a “sensitive” country by the U.S. Energy Department, but the PPP stuck to its position that the issue should be discussed before standing committees such as the Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee.The DP also announced that on Thursday it will introduce a bill to appoint a permanent special prosecutor to investigate suspicions related to first lady Kim Keon-hee and another special prosecutor bill concerning suspected external pressures on drug investigations.Both bills will be referred to a subcommittee of the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee.