Photo : YONHAP News

The education ministry has asked the 40 universities in the nation that house medical schools not to permit a collective leave of absence for future doctors.In a letter sent to the schools on Tuesday under the name of the education minister, the ministry repeated its earlier stance that students who started in the 2024 academic year and are currently on a leave of absence to protest the expanded admissions quota have no justifiable grounds for taking time off.The ministry said their leave of absence requests are harming other university departments and students by disrupting school affairs and worsening learning conditions.The ministry expressed concern that long-term disruptions of school affairs and a vacuum in the fostering of medical talent will impact the health care system and deal a significant blow to human life and health.