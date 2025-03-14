Pretrial Detention Sought for 2 Secret Service Officials Accused of Obstructing Yoon’s Arrest

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors have filed for a pretrial detention warrant for Presidential Security Service vice chief Kim Sung-hoon over allegations that he obstructed the execution of an arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol in January.According to the National Office of Investigation under the police on Tuesday, the Seoul Western District Prosecutors’ Office filed for warrants to detain Kim and Lee Kwang-woo, head of the secret service agency’s protection bureau, with the Seoul Western District Court.On Monday, the police unit resubmitted warrant requests to the prosecution for the fourth time for Kim and the third time for Lee after earlier requests were denied.The two secret service officials face potential charges of special obstruction of public duty for interfering in an attempt by the police and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials to apprehend the president on January 3.They are also suspected of unfairly reassigning a senior official for not following an order to obstruct the arrest and of abusing their power by allegedly ordering the deletion of secret phone records.