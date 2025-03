Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul's Yongsan District, where President Yoon Suk Yeol's official residence is located, established special measures against contingencies following Yoon's impeachment ruling.According to the ward office on Tuesday, it has reinforced the functions of a task force formed in January to handle complaints from its residents regarding rallies for and against the impeachment, as well as safety management at rally sites.The office will set up a situation room to monitor rally sites near the official residence starting from when the Constitutional Court is set to announce the ruling date.It has reassigned the public safety-LTE terminal unit for establishment of a system among related agencies to share information in response to a potential communications disruption due to crowdedness.Safety personnel will be dispatched to nearby subway stations, while on-site medical centers will operate near the official residence.