Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Choi Sang-mok visited the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command(CFC) on Tuesday to check up on the allies' annual Freedom Shield exercise that is currently underway.During a visit to the CFC's Command Post Theater Air Naval Ground Operations(CP Tango) in a show of support for all the servicepeople participating in the drills, Choi said he can get a sense of the firm alliance.The acting president said South Korea grew to become a free and prosperous nation from the ashes of the Korean War, and is the only country to have transitioned from an aid recipient to a donor based on a free democracy and market economic system.He stressed that the Seoul-Washington alliance was a pillar of support for the nation's growth and development.Choi said the allies' joint training is the symbol of a strong combined defense posture that is essential for boosting deterrence against North Korea.