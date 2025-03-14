6 Military Officials Indicted for Alleged Involvement in Martial Law Decree Stripped of Their Posts

Photo : YONHAP News

Six military officials who were additionally indicted for their alleged involvement in the December 3 martial law incident will be stripped of duties from Wednesday.The defense ministry announced on Tuesday that it decided to remove from their positions two generals, including commander of the First Airborne Special Forces Brigade Lee Sang-hyun and four colonels, including 707th Special Mission Group chief Kim Hyun-tae.Lee and Kim, along with Major General Park Heon-su, head of the defense ministry’s criminal investigation command, were indicted without pretrial detention last month on suspicion of playing roles in restricting access to parliament on the night of martial law in a bid to block the passage of a motion to revoke the decree, and in the operation of teams tasked to arrest politicians.The ministry said in the case of Major General Park, it decided to defer stripping him of his position.Under the Military Personnel Management Act, generals are discharged from military service if they are dismissed from their positions.