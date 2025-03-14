DP Continues to Focus on Urging Constitutional Court's Swift Impeachment Ruling

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has continued to urge the Constitutional Court to make a swift ruling in President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment trial.At a party meeting on Tuesday, DP floor leader Park Chan-dae emphasized that it had been 22 days since the final hearing of the trial, stressing democracy and national status should be restored through Yoon's expulsion.DP chief deputy policymaker Kim Yong-min compared Yoon’s case to those of former presidents Roh Moo-hyun and Park Geun-hye, noting that their impeachment rulings were made 14 and eleven days, respectively, after the final hearings.DP and minor Rebuilding Korea Party lawmakers on the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee held a press conference in front of the court, urging a prompt ruling before submitting a related petitionConcerns have arisen within the main opposition that the impeachment ruling could coincide with the appellate court ruling for DP chief Lee Jae-myung on charges of violating the Public Official Election Act, scheduled for March 26