Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Court Completes Argument Hearing in Justice Minister's Impeachment Trial

Written: 2025-03-18 19:27:44Updated: 2025-03-18 19:39:22

Court Completes Argument Hearing in Justice Minister's Impeachment Trial

Photo : YONHAP News

The Constitutional Court wrapped up oral arguments from both sides in just two hours during Tuesday’s first hearing of the impeachment trial for Justice Minister Park Sung-jae. 

Acting Constitutional Court President Moon Hyung-bae rejected a request from the National Assembly's legal team to question the minister. 

Park's defense team urged the court to dismiss the case, citing illegalities in the parliamentary impeachment motion procedures, an unspecified reason for the impeachment and the irrationality of the reasons listed. 

The Assembly passed Park's impeachment motion on December 12, accusing him of involvement in President Yoon Suk Yeol's alleged attempt to lead an insurrection through martial law. 

The motion also accused Park of refusing to submit parliament-requested documents regarding the prosecution's special activity expenses without a justified reason and walking out in a show of disrespect during the vote on a special probe bill concerning the first lady.
 
The court concluded the hearing on Tuesday, stating it would notify both sides about the date of the ruling.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >