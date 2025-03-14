Court Completes Argument Hearing in Justice Minister's Impeachment Trial

Photo : YONHAP News

The Constitutional Court wrapped up oral arguments from both sides in just two hours during Tuesday’s first hearing of the impeachment trial for Justice Minister Park Sung-jae.Acting Constitutional Court President Moon Hyung-bae rejected a request from the National Assembly's legal team to question the minister.Park's defense team urged the court to dismiss the case, citing illegalities in the parliamentary impeachment motion procedures, an unspecified reason for the impeachment and the irrationality of the reasons listed.The Assembly passed Park's impeachment motion on December 12, accusing him of involvement in President Yoon Suk Yeol's alleged attempt to lead an insurrection through martial law.The motion also accused Park of refusing to submit parliament-requested documents regarding the prosecution's special activity expenses without a justified reason and walking out in a show of disrespect during the vote on a special probe bill concerning the first lady.The court concluded the hearing on Tuesday, stating it would notify both sides about the date of the ruling.