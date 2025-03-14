Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

PPP Accuses DP of Intimidating Constitutional Court to Swiftly Rule on Pres. Yoon's Impeachment

Written: 2025-03-18 19:32:18Updated: 2025-03-18 19:39:33

PPP Accuses DP of Intimidating Constitutional Court to Swiftly Rule on Pres. Yoon's Impeachment

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) accused the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) of intimidating the Constitutional Court by urging it to swiftly rule on President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment.
 
It also criticized the main opposition for ramping up pressure on acting President Choi Sang-mok to appoint Constitutional Court justice nominee Ma Eun-hyuk by Wednesday
 
In a statement on Tuesday, PPP floor spokesperson Seo Ji-young said the opposition is seemingly trying to dominate the court, government, nation and people, undermining the separation of powers among the legislative, executive and judicial branches.
 
Following DP leader Lee Jae-myung's request on Tuesday for Yoon's prompt expulsion, PPP Rep. Na Kyung-won wrote on social media that such a demand highlights the main opposition's heightened level of anxiety.
 
Na urged the court not to make a hasty decision influenced by external factors, stressing that the ruling should be legally sound and logically acceptable to the public
 
Speaking to reporters, PPP floor leader Kweon Seong-dong said when the court ruled last month that Choi's deferment of Ma's appointment was unconstitutional, the court did not grant authority to coerce the acting president into making the appointment.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >