PPP Accuses DP of Intimidating Constitutional Court to Swiftly Rule on Pres. Yoon's Impeachment

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) accused the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) of intimidating the Constitutional Court by urging it to swiftly rule on President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment.It also criticized the main opposition for ramping up pressure on acting President Choi Sang-mok to appoint Constitutional Court justice nominee Ma Eun-hyuk by WednesdayIn a statement on Tuesday, PPP floor spokesperson Seo Ji-young said the opposition is seemingly trying to dominate the court, government, nation and people, undermining the separation of powers among the legislative, executive and judicial branches.Following DP leader Lee Jae-myung's request on Tuesday for Yoon's prompt expulsion, PPP Rep. Na Kyung-won wrote on social media that such a demand highlights the main opposition's heightened level of anxiety.Na urged the court not to make a hasty decision influenced by external factors, stressing that the ruling should be legally sound and logically acceptable to the publicSpeaking to reporters, PPP floor leader Kweon Seong-dong said when the court ruled last month that Choi's deferment of Ma's appointment was unconstitutional, the court did not grant authority to coerce the acting president into making the appointment.