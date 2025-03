Photo : YONHAP News

The National Human Rights Commission of Korea recommended that the government operate a policy guaranteeing the right of unregistered migrant children to stay in the countryThe state human rights watchdog approved the policy recommendation during a plenary session on Monday.The commission urged the government to take additional steps to alleviate the difficulties faced by such children when applying to stay in South Korea, as well as the challenges they encounter after obtaining residency status.In 2020, the commission recommended that the justice ministry suspend the forcible expulsion of unregistered children and establish a system allowing them to apply for long-term stay.The ministry implemented temporary measures two years later, allowing children who have been educated and raised in the country, similar to Korean children, to legally stay. However, these measures are set to expire at the end of the month