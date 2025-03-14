Trump, Putin Agree to Limited Ceasefire in Russia-Ukraine War

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed to seek a limited ceasefire against energy and infrastructure targets in the Russia-Ukraine war.The White House announced the agreement Tuesday in a press release after a 90-minute phone call between Trump and Putin.According to the White House, the two leaders discussed the need for a ceasefire and agreed that the conflict needs to end with a lasting peace.Trump and Putin reportedly agreed that the movement toward peace will begin with an energy and infrastructure ceasefire, as well as technical negotiations for a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea, followed by a full ceasefire and permanent peace.The White House added that these negotiations will begin immediately in the Middle East.Trump hailed the call as “good and productive” in a social media post.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine is receptive to an energy truce but needs more details from Washington first.