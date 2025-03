Photo : YONHAP News

The top diplomats of South Korea and Vietnam discussed bilateral ties in a phone call on Tuesday.According to Seoul’s foreign ministry on Tuesday, Minister Cho Tae-yul spoke with Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn and expressed hope for mutually beneficial cooperation on nuclear power plants and infrastructure.The Vietnamese foreign minister reportedly said Vietnam places great importance on its relationship with South Korea and hopes to further promote high-level exchanges between the two countries.Sơn invited South Korea to Hanoi on April 16 and 17 to participate in the fourth P4G summit, which stands for Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030, and Cho promised to consider the invitation positively.The two sides agreed to hold face-to-face consultations as soon as possible, including the second South Korea-Vietnam foreign ministers’ dialogue, to discuss bilateral relations and regional and global issues.