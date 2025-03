Photo : YONHAP News

Police plan to deploy some 14-thousand swift response officers in Seoul on the day the Constitutional Court issues its ruling on President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment.The highest level of emergency alert will be in place that day, and all police officers in the country will be on standby.Police will deploy some 20-thousand officers from swift response divisions across the nation to maintain order and ensure safety at rallies.Fourteen-thousand of those officers will be deployed in Seoul, instead of 12-thousand as previously planned.In case of any emergency, detectives and other police officers will be deployed to the Constitutional Court premises, with special police stationed nearby.