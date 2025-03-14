Gov’t to Mobilize All Available Means to Curb Soaring Home Prices

Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Choi Sang-mok said Wednesday that the government will mobilize all available resources to curb the rise in housing prices.Choi made the statement in a meeting with economy-related ministers, saying housing prices have been on the rise in some parts of Seoul.The acting president said the government will use all available measures, including real estate regulations and financial tools, to combat the factors behind the increase.Choi said the government is taking the situation seriously and that concerned ministries and local governments will cooperate to respond effectively, adding that the government will take special measures if needed.As for the U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum imports and the impending reciprocal tariffs, the acting president said the government will continue high-level and working-level discussions with the U.S. and other major countries to minimize the risks.Choi said the government also plans to provide 75-point-four trillion won, or almost 52 billion U.S. dollars, in policy financing to foster new industries.