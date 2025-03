Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Choi Sang-mok said the government will give priority to the steel industry in providing trade insurance for exporters, vowing active support for companies affected by the new U.S. tariffs.The acting president made the pledge Wednesday while presiding over a meeting with economy-related ministers, saying the impact of the Trump administration’s tariff policy is becoming a reality.Choi said the government will create a tariff consulting program for small and midsize businesses and establish new local organizations to support efforts to respond to tariffs and import regulations.To protect the local industry, the acting president also pledged to update regulations to allow the government to impose antidumping duties on products imported through third countries.To prevent companies from circumventing antidumping duties, the government plans to revise customs and foreign trade regulations this year.