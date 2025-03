Photo : KBS News

South Korea’s state nuclear firm has decided to withdraw from the competition for a nuclear power plant project in the Netherlands.Sources within the nuclear energy industry said Wednesday that Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power(KHNP) recently decided not to participate in a second technical feasibility study for the project to build two nuclear power reactors in the Netherlands.KHNP, which conducted the first technical feasibility study last year, was expected to actively engage in the race for the project.With KHNP’s sudden withdrawal, only the U.S. nuclear energy firm Westinghouse Electric Company and France’s EDF remain in the competition.The withdrawal follows similar moves by KHNP in competitions for nuclear power plant projects in Sweden late last year and Slovenia in February.There is speculation that the intellectual property dispute between KHNP and Westinghouse, which was settled early this year, influenced the decisions.