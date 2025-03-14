Opposition Leader Repeats Calls for Prompt Ruling on Yoon’s Impeachment

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party Chairman Lee Jae-myung has again urged the Constitutional Court to swiftly rule on President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment.Lee made the call Wednesday during the party’s Supreme Council meeting at a tent in Seoul’s Gwanghwamun area, where its lawmakers are rallying for Yoon’s impeachment.Lee said the Yoon government’s mismanagement and the December 3 martial law incident ultimately brought ruin to the entire country.The opposition party leader also said South Korea has been classified as one of the countries experiencing democratic backsliding for the second consecutive year in the V-Dem Democracy Report by the Sweden-based V-Dem Institute, calling the situation an embarrassment.Lee continued that the Yoon administration repeatedly praises liberal democracy despite having undermined it, leaving people to struggle with livelihood issues and even putting the over 70-year-old South Korea-U.S. alliance at risk.He said the root of these crises lies in the ongoing political turmoil and urged a prompt court ruling to restore trust in the nation within the international community.He also called acting President Choi Sang-mok a “criminal caught red-handed” for holding off on the appointment of Justice nominee Ma Eun-hyuk, saying anyone has the authority to arrest Choi.