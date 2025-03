Photo : YONHAP News

Coupang Inc. has placed second on Fast Company’s 2025 list of the ten most innovative companies in retail in the world, outranking Amazon.An article published on the American business magazine’s website said Wednesday that Coupang came in second only to J. Crew Group on the list, which focuses on technology, business and design.Swedish furniture giant Ikea ranked third, followed by jewelry maker Pandora and Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing.Amazon ranked eighth.The magazine said Coupang has combined a one-stop e-commerce shop with a grocery delivery service, video streaming, a membership program and more with “free delivery benefits that keep people coming back.”Explaining Coupang’s impressive growth, the report cited its “robust logistics infrastructure, a decade and a half in the making.”