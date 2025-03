Photo : YONHAP News

The official campaign period for the April 2 by-elections will kick off Thursday.In a press release issued Wednesday, the National Election Commission announced that the campaign period will run through April 1.The commission said it will put up posters at designated sites and send out election notices to households once each candidate submits the necessary materials.During the campaign period, candidates, their spouses and key campaign office members will be allowed to hand out candidates’ name cards.In the upcoming by-elections, voters will select one educational superintendent, five local government chiefs and 17 municipal councilors in a total of 23 constituencies.