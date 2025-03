Photo : YONHAP News

The Gyeonggi Provincial Office women's curling team, which is representing South Korea as the national squad at the world championships being held in Uijeongbu, defeated perennial global powerhouse Canada on Wednesday.The tenth-ranked South Korean team, led by skip Gim Eun-ji defeated defending champions Canada 11-7 in the 7th round of the 2025 LGT World Women's Curling Championship held at Uijeongbu Indoor Ice Rink.This team Canada is led by Rachel Homan, the top-ranked female curler in the world.With the latest victory, South Korea is in second place in the standing behind Switzerland, with six wins and one loss.In the World Championships, the top two teams in the round-robin preliminary round automatically advance to the semifinals.