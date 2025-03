Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) criticized the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) for setting a “deadline” for acting President Choi Sang-mok to appoint Ma Eun-hyuk as the ninth Constitutional Court justice.According to PPP spokesperson Shin Dong-wook on Wednesday, the main opposition party has been endlessly pushing for legal interpretations that are favorable only to itself.He said the DP is “obsessed” with taking control of the Constitutional Court and does not care about paralyzing government affairs.Shin further slammed the main opposition party for issuing threats and demanding blind obedience, saying its actions mock the Constitution and undermine the separation of powers.The PPP also condemned DP leader Lee Jae-myung for telling acting President Choi to watch his back, calling the comment a threat befitting a thug.