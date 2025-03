Photo : YONHAP News

“When Life Gives You Tangerines” has ranked second on Netflix’s list of Global Top 10 Non-English Shows.The streaming service announced on Wednesday that the romance saga, starring Park Bo-gum and IU, drew six million viewing hours since it first aired March 7.The series also made Netflix’s list of the ten most watched shows in 41 countries, including Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Türkiye.The drama depicts the lives of Ae-sun, a woman born on Jeju Island in the 1960s, and her husband, Gwan-sik.The show has gained popularity for its strong dialogue and sets that recall the scenery of Jeju Island in the 1960s and Seoul in the 1980s.