Science Ministry: ‘Sensitive Country’ Designation Won’t Affect Tech Cooperation with US

Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of Science and ICT reaffirmed that the U.S. Energy Department’s designation of South Korea as a “sensitive country” has not sparked any issues in bilateral cooperation.Meeting with state-run research institutes on Wednesday, First Vice Science and ICT Minister Lee Chang-yune said the department has assured the ministry that the matter will not interfere with science and technology cooperation between the two countries.The vice minister said the department has also expressed its intent to continue such cooperation.Lee said his ministry is actively consulting with the White House, the Energy Department and the State Department while remaining in constant communication with Seoul’s foreign, energy and finance ministries.The vice minister said he expects Industry and Energy Minister Ahn Duk-geun to convey the opinions of relevant ministries when he meets with U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright during Ahn’s second visit to Washington in less than a month.