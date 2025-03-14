Committee Passes Bills to Invoke 2014 Independent Prosecutor Act for Allegations on First Lady, Drug Probe Intervention

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee passed bills to invoke the 2014 Act on the Appointment of Independent Prosecutor for allegations surrounding first lady Kim Keon-hee and the top office's alleged intervention in a drug smuggling investigation.The opposition unilaterally passed the bills on Wednesday amid a boycott by the ruling People Power Party(PPP), with PPP Rep. Song Seog-jun saying any special prosecutor probe should be conducted only when the prosecution's investigation is carried out either abnormally or unfairly.DP Rep. Seo Young-kyo said the independent prosecutor probe should be conducted as it concerns those currently in power, claiming that President Yoon Suk Yeol illegally declared martial law in December to evade the investigation.The bill on the first lady includes her alleged involvement in stock manipulation at Deutsche Motors and Sambu Construction, alleged acceptance of a luxury bag, and allegations surrounding the relocation of the presidential office.The other bill is about an incident in January 2023, when customs officials at Incheon International Airport were suspected of assisting members of a Malaysian drug ring smuggle methamphetamine, after which the top office allegedly exercised undue influence in the police investigation.While the opposition plans to put the bills to a plenary vote on Thursday, it could be turned down through a presidential veto.