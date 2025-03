Photo : YONHAP News

Records of the April 3 Jeju Uprising and South Korea's post-Korean War reconstruction are expected to be included in UNESCO's Memory of the World program.According to UNESCO on Wednesday, the Memory of the World International Advisory Committee recently recommended the inclusion of records that document the April 3 Incident and post-war reforestation.The archives of the April 3 Uprising, including court documents, news reports and investigation findings, detail the massacre of Jeju islanders during the government's efforts to quell the armed conflict between March 1, 1947 and September 21, 1954.The records on reforestation document the government and private sector efforts to restore the nation's forests and rebuild the nation after the Korean War.A final decision on the inclusion is expected at next month's session of UNESCO's executive board.If both sets of records are approved, South Korea will have 20 inscriptions on the UNESCO list.