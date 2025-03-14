FM Cho: US' 'Sensitive Country' Designation Not Linked to Calls for Nuclear Armament, DP Chief's Pro-China Views

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul said the U.S. has affirmed that the Energy Department's designation of South Korea as a "sensitive country" is not linked to calls within the country's ruling camp for nuclear armament or pro-China views held by main opposition leader Lee Jae-myung.At a session of the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, Cho said Washington publicly confirmed that the designation was part of its technical security concern, and that it would be the most appropriate to handle the matter likewise.The minister added that he had not heard from the U.S. that the designation was decided because of an involvement by the South Korean government and that the details are expected to be revealed.While acknowledging that he was sternly considering the designation, Cho said it was being taken in a more serious manner than its actuality.The minister also said that Industry and Energy Minister Ahn Duk-geun's visit to the U.S. in the near future for talks with his American counterpart is expected to offer an important opportunity for a possible withdrawal.