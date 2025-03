Photo : YONHAP News

The Constitutional Court did not announce the ruling date in President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment trial on Wednesday, raising speculation that its decision will likely be made next week at the earliest.An official at the court said while the eight justices on the bench deliberated on the case earlier in the day, no ruling date would be notified to Yoon and the National Assembly's respective legal teams on Wednesday.The ruling is not likely to come this week as the court customarily notifies the date two to three days in advance for adjustment of scheduling at nearby schools for safety reasons.The court had completed argument procedures in Yoon's trial on February 25, with 22 days having passed since.The impeachment rulings of former presidents Roh Moo-hyun and Park Geun-hye were made 14 and eleven days, respectively, after the end of argument hearings.