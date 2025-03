Photo : YONHAP News

The government will look into exempting medical professionals from criminal punishment over fatal malpractice in essential medicine if they settle with the bereaved family.Such a review was included in the government's second-phase health care reform plan approved by the special reform committee on Wednesday.The government plans to set up a special judicial system for medical malpractice, under which medical professionals who complete mediation or reach settlement with the patient or the family could be exempt from punishment.The government will also establish a medical malpractice review committee to reinforce judicial protection in essential medicine, comprising some 20 members representing the medical community, patients and the judiciary.Medical institutions will be subject to mandatory insurance against malpractice, while the government is set to introduce insurance products with increased public compensation.