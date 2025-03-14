State Department: US Looks Forward to Continued Cooperation with S. Korea on Science

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department says the U.S. looks forward to “continued, robust cooperation” with South Korea on scientific research, amid concerns that the nation’s designation as a “sensitive country” could undermine bilateral cooperation.Tammy Bruce, the spokesperson for the State Department, conveyed the position in a press briefing Wednesday when asked why the Energy Department put South Korea on its Sensitive and Other Designated Countries List.Bruce referred the matter to the Energy Department, saying that’s the department’s designation.The spokesperson then reiterated that the United States greatly values its close relationship with South Korea and looks forward to further collaboration on scientific research.The Energy Department recently announced that the Biden administration added South Korea to the list in early January, with the designation set to take effect April 15.Countries on the list must acquire prior approval from the department to visit its facilities or affiliated research institutions, or to conduct joint research with these institutions.