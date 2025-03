Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Federal Reserve has decided to keep its key interest rate unchanged, citing uncertainties around economic conditions.After a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, the Fed said in a statement Wednesday that it decided to maintain its key lending rate within the current range of four-point-25 percent to four-point-five percent.The move comes after the Fed left the rate at that level at its previous meeting in January.The Fed appears to have frozen the rate as it weighs growing uncertainty from U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff and fiscal policy and stubborn inflation data.According to the Federal Open Market Committee’s latest economic projections, central bank policymakers are forecasting two 25-basis-point interest rate cuts this year.The latest move maintains the one-point-75 percentage point gap between the Fed’s rate and that of the Bank of Korea.